Defurne A, Duquennoy-Martinot V, Jeanne M, Pasquesoone L. Ann. Burns Fire Disasters 2021; 34(4): 319-322.

Engelures liées à l'usage festif de protoxyde d'azote. Cas clinique et revue de la littérature

(Copyright © 2021, Mediterranean Council for Burns and Fire Disasters)

unavailable

35035324

PMC8717912

The recreational consumption of nitrous oxide has steadily increased in recent years. Before being inhaled, the nitrous oxide is contained in a gas cylinder held firmly between the thighs and then the gas is transferred to a rubber balloon. During the deconditioning steps, the cylinder cools down and causes frostbite. We report the case of six third-degree burns on the inner side of the thighs. At first superficial, this burn will deepen and require surgical management.

La consommation récréative de protoxyde d'azote est en constante augmentation ces dernières années. Avant d'être inhalé, le protoxyde d'azote est contenu dans une bonbonne fermement maintenue entre les cuisses puis le gaz est transféré dans un ballon en caoutchouc. Lors des étapes de déconditionnement, la bonbonne se refroidit et cause l'engelure. Nous rapportons le cas de six brûlures de troisième degré à la face interne des cuisses. Initialement superficielle, cette brûlure va s'approfondir et nécessiter une prise en charge chirurgicale.

Copyright © 2021 Euro-Mediterranean Council for Burns and Fire Disasters.


Language: fr
