Abstract

WHAT IS ALREADY KNOWN ABOUT THIS TOPIC? Although fatal once clinical signs appear, rabies is preventable through three proven, effective interventions including mass dog vaccination, post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP), and, though sometimes neglected, awareness of rabies. WHAT IS ADDED BY THIS REPORT? The total awareness rate of rabies-related knowledge among rural residents was only 57.9% in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, one of the provincial-level administrative divisions (PLADs) with endemic rabies in China, and the exposure rate of dog-bite injuries was as high as 7.2% in the past year. In addition, 14.8% of bite victims failed to seek PEP service. WHAT ARE THE IMPLICATIONS FOR PUBLIC HEALTH PRACTICE? This study can provide evidence for the targeted prevention and control program of rabies in rural areas and help realize the international goals of eliminating dog-mediated rabies by 2030.

Language: en