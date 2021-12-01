|
Citation
|
Oswald C, Adhikari K, Mohan A. Curr Res Food Sci 2022; 5: 131-140.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35036933
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
Front-of-Package (FOP) labels highlight important nutrients and help consumers make informed decisions about food purchases. In this study, we investigated consumer comprehension, opinion, and preference associated with two different formats of FOP labels and compared consumer shopping behavior and general trends related to nutrition labeling. Consumer eye-tracking was used for measuring perceived understanding of nutritional information objectively.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Consumer research; Eye-tracking; Front of package (FOP) label; Nutrition labeling; Packaged food products