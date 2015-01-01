Abstract

PURPOSE: Although systematic reviews have already been conducted on violence and disability, the evidence is not conclusive in Intimate Partner Violence (IPV). This study examined the prevalence of IPV in women with disabilities, taking account of the different types of violence and disability.



METHODS: We performed a search in five databases. We included observational studies that analysed the frequency of IPV in women with disabilities compared to women without. Two independent reviewers selected and assessed studies. We made a qualitative synthesis according to the type of IPV analysed in relation to disability.



RESULTS: We identified 26 articles. The frequency and risk of IPV were greater in women with disabilities than in those without. All of the articles that studied financial violence, 81.3% of those that studied physical violence, 78.5% of those that studied psychological violence, 75% of those that studied physical/sexual violence, 73.3% of those that studied sexual violence and 50% of those that studied any type of violence found a significant association whit disability.



CONCLUSIONS: Women with disabilities are at higher risk of IPV. Rehabilitation centers and its professionals must have a leading role in the identification of these situations and this should be considered in IPV prevention plans.Implications for rehabilitationPeople with disabilities are at higher risk of multiple types of violence.Violence against women with disabilities therefore involves two public health issues interacting simultaneously.Rehabilitation centers and its professionals should have a leading role in the identification of IPV in women with disabilities.IPV prevention plans should consider rehabilitation centers and its professionals as a main component of interventions in women with disabilities.

Language: en