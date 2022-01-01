|
Méndez I, Sintes A, Pascual JC, Puntí J, Lara A, Briones-Buixassa L, Nicolaou S, Schmidt C, Romero S, Fernández M, Carmona I Farrés C, Soler J, Santamarina-Perez P, Vega D. J. Affect. Disord. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
35038480
BACKGROUND: Non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) is a serious public health concern among adolescents, especially in clinical settings. Social support plays a critical role in the onset and maintenance of NSSI in adolescence. NSSI is closely associated with borderline personality disorder (BPD), yet no previous work has analyzed the mediating role of borderline traits in the relationship between perceived social support (PSS) and NSSI. This study aimed to address this gap.
adolescents; Self-harm; Non-suicidal self-injury; Borderline personality disorder; Perceived social support