Citation
Armon DB, Fine NB, Seligman Z, Ginzburg K, Ben-Zion Z. J. Affect. Disord. Rep. 2021; 6: e100252.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
35036985
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Sexual assault survivors are a vulnerable sub-population that might be severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, yet received little research attention during this global crisis. Higher levels of resilience are generally associated with lower symptoms of depression and anxiety and are thus considered as promoting adjustment to stress. Here, we tested the associations between resilience, depression, and anxiety symptoms among sexual assault survivors during the COVID-19 epidemic. Pandemic-induced changes in mood and anxiety were also examined as potential mediators of the relations between resilience and clinical symptoms of depression and anxiety.
Language: en
Keywords
|
Depression; Anxiety; Resilience; Covid-19; Sexual assault survivors