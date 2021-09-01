SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Xue Y, Shang L, Zhang W. J Biosaf Biosecur 2021; 3(2): 108-119.

(Copyright © 2021)

10.1016/j.jobb.2021.09.001

35036858

PMC8752047

The recent global COVID-19 pandemic has had profound economic and social impacts on the world. It has highlighted an urgent need to strengthen existing international biosecurity governance mechanisms to prevent the misuse and malicious abuse of life science research and maintain international biological arms control norms. Biologists are at the front line of biotechnology development and are key to maintaining biosecurity awareness and moral self-discipline. As an important first step, biologists need to actively participate in the formulation and implementation of relevant biosecurity policies and measures to ensure their effectiveness and sustainability. Furthermore, efforts should be made to advocate for and promote the establishment of an ethical code of conduct for biologists to share safety responsibilities for global biosecurity. To maximize the impact of this ethical code of conduct, an effective approach to implementing codes of conduct for biologists at both national and international levels should be established under the framework of the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention (BTWC).


Biologists; BTWC; Domestic level; Ethical code; International level

