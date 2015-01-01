Abstract

BACKGROUND: Road Traffic injuries (RTIs) are major global health issues, but they have been neglected. RTIs are multi-faceted in nature and, like many injuries, are costly but preventable. Iran has one of the highest rates of deaths due to traffic accidents among middle-income countries. Hence, there is a need for effective and preventive approaches in road safety management. One of the new approaches to road safety is the Vision Zero. The aim of this study was to design a Vision Zero implementation model in Iran.



METHODS: This present study was conducted using the qualitative grounded theory approach. Purposive, snowball and maximum variety sampling were used to select participants. In-depth interviews were used to collect data. Grounded theory method was used to analyze the data using Corbin and Strauss method.



RESULTS: In this study, 19 interviews were conducted with 17 participants. Based on data analysis, a total of 4 main categories and 13 subcategories were obtained. According to the participants, the lead agency was recognized as the core category. Other concepts were categorized as causal conditions, intervening conditions, contextual conditions, action/interaction strategies, and consequences.



CONCLUSIONS: Establishing a lead agency with inter-organizational coordination through political support and legislation and changing the approach of road safety can be effective in implementing a Vision Zero. Also, improving the safety attitude of the stakeholders and changing their approach through training and advocacy from various organizations related to road safety is effective in creating a lead agency and implementing a vision zero. In addition, in order to implementation of the model, it is very important to pay attention to the economic, political and ethical underlying factors towards human beings.

