Hudon A, Maceachen E, Lippel K. J. Occup. Rehabil. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
35038105
PURPOSE: The objective of this study was to explore how workers' compensation policies related to healthcare provision for workers with musculoskeletal injuries can affect the delivery and trajectories of care for injured workers. The principal research question was: What are the different ways in which workers' compensation (WC) policies inform and transform the practices of healthcare providers (HCPs) caring for injured workers? METHODS: We conducted a cross-jurisdictional policy analysis. We conducted qualitative interviews with 42 key informants from a variety of perspectives in the provinces of Ontario and Quebec in Canada, the state of Victoria in Australia and the state of Washington in the United States. The main methodological approach was Framework Analysis.
Language: en
Policy; Delivery of health care; Musculoskeletal diseases; Occupational health; Patient care; Workers’ compensation