Journal Article

Citation

Paiva T, Canas-Simião H. J. Sleep Res. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, European Sleep Research Society, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/jsr.13547

PMID

35037316

Abstract

Violence is a worldwide societal burden that negatively impacts individual health, wellbeing and economic development. Evidence suggests a bidirectional relationship between sleep changes and violence. This review details, evaluates and discusses the biological and demographic substrates linking sleep and violence perpetration, and summarizes the overlap of brain areas, functional neuronal systems and genetic features involved, not including violent behaviours during sleep.

Knowledge on the biological variables that affect the individual's susceptibility to violent behaviour may have implications for criminology, management of detentions and rehabilitation strategies.


Language: en

Keywords

brain; aggression; stress; behaviour

