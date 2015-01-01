Abstract

Violence is a worldwide societal burden that negatively impacts individual health, wellbeing and economic development. Evidence suggests a bidirectional relationship between sleep changes and violence. This review details, evaluates and discusses the biological and demographic substrates linking sleep and violence perpetration, and summarizes the overlap of brain areas, functional neuronal systems and genetic features involved, not including violent behaviours during sleep.



Knowledge on the biological variables that affect the individual's susceptibility to violent behaviour may have implications for criminology, management of detentions and rehabilitation strategies.

