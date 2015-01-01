|
Citation
|
Paiva T, Canas-Simião H. J. Sleep Res. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, European Sleep Research Society, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35037316
|
Abstract
|
Violence is a worldwide societal burden that negatively impacts individual health, wellbeing and economic development. Evidence suggests a bidirectional relationship between sleep changes and violence. This review details, evaluates and discusses the biological and demographic substrates linking sleep and violence perpetration, and summarizes the overlap of brain areas, functional neuronal systems and genetic features involved, not including violent behaviours during sleep.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
brain; aggression; stress; behaviour