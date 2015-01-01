Abstract

Most existing studies investigating profiles of anxious and depressive symptoms in adolescent boys and girls do not consider the high cooccurrence between them, which prevents from identifying how heterogeneous groups might distinctly use coping strategies. To address this gap, the current study relies on a sample of 976 adolescents (56.0% girls (n = 547), aged 12-15 y.o., M = 12.92, SD = 0.75) to identify profiles of self-reported internalizing symptoms while properly disaggregating youth's global levels of internalizing symptoms from their specific levels of anxious and depressive symptoms. The study also assesses whether similar profiles will be identified with the same frequency among boys and girls, as well as the associations between profile membership and coping strategies (problem-solving, social support, cognitive restructuring, cognitive avoidance, and behavioral avoidance) and whether these associations vary between sexes. Bifactor-confirmatory factor analyses confirmed the presence of a global internalizing factor and six specific factors reflecting anxious and depressive symptoms. Latent profile analyses identified three similar profiles among boys and girls but with different prevalence: Low internalizing symptoms (29.97% (n = 164) girls; 70.77% (n = 304) boys), Internalizing and specific anxious symptoms (40.15% (n = 220) girls, 14.75% (n = 63) boys), and Internalizing and specific depressive symptoms (29.86% (n = 163) girls, 14.48% (n = 62) boys). Girls in the Internalizing and specific anxious profile reported more frequent use of four coping strategies compared to boys (problem-solving, social support, cognitive restructuring, and cognitive avoidance). Among boys and girls, the Internalizing and specific depressive profile was associated with the least strategic use of coping strategies (low problem-solving, social support, and cognitive restructuring, and high cognitive and behavioral avoidance). The Internalizing and specific anxious profile was associated with high levels of all coping strategies (except behavioral avoidance). Overall, the study demonstrates that disaggregating global and specific internalizing symptoms allow identifying qualitatively distinct profiles, which then raised questions on the efficacy of the coping strategies used by youth with an Internalizing and specific anxious profile. These results support the adoption of a transdiagnostic approach of treatment based on a holistic representation of all aspects of adolescent boys' and girls' internalizing symptoms to better accompany them in the selection of their coping strategies.

Language: en