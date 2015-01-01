Abstract

To identify variables that contribute to fall risk in older adults, this study examined the relationship between fall risk, sensory processing, participation in daily activities, and quality of life (QoL). Of the 123 participants, those at high-risk were significantly less able to register sensory input and had increased sensory sensitivity, restricted participation and overall lower QoL. Altered sensory processing was related with risk of falling. Additionally, both sensory process and fall risk were subsequently related with lower daily participation and, together, were related with lower QoL. Thus, sensory processing, participation and QoL assessments need to be included in occupational therapy evaluations and interventions for fall risk among older adults.

Language: en