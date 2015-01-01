SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Luck M. Philosophia (Ramat Gan) 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s11406-021-00455-y

35034992

PMC8744372

In this paper a new resolution to the gamer's dilemma (a paradox concerning the moral permissibility of virtual wrongdoings) is presented. The first part of the paper is devoted to strictly formulating the dilemma, and the second to establishing its resolution. The proposed resolution, the grave resolution, aims to resolve not only the gamer's dilemma, but also a wider set of analogous paradoxes - which together make up the paradox of treating wrongdoing lightly.


Computer games; Gamer’s dilemma; Graveness; Virtual child molestation; Virtual murder

