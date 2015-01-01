SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Littler N. Br. J. Child Health 2021; 2(5): 227-234.

BACKGROUND:

Adolescent safeguarding is a key public health issue, which requires a transdisciplinary approach to address the range of safeguarding risks seen within this critical period of development.

Aims:

The aim of this research study was to explore the need for adolescent safeguarding education within transdisciplinary programmes.

Methods:

A qualitative descriptive study was undertaken with participants studying or teaching on nursing, policing, social work, youth work and teaching programmes at a North-West University in England. Participation involved either the completion of a JISC online questionnaire or an informal interview, the data of which was analysed using thematic analysis.

Findings:

Two key themes were identified in the data; safeguarding education and professional culture, and three subthemes: curriculum content and delivery and professional identity.

Conclusions:

This study has highlighted the need to adopt a life-course (adolescence) and hybrid approach (uniprofessional and transdisciplinary) to safeguarding education in transdisciplinary programmes.


Language: en

Keywords

adolescence; education; life-course; safeguarding; Transdisciplinary

