|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND:
Adolescent safeguarding is a key public health issue, which requires a transdisciplinary approach to address the range of safeguarding risks seen within this critical period of development.
Aims:
The aim of this research study was to explore the need for adolescent safeguarding education within transdisciplinary programmes.
Methods:
A qualitative descriptive study was undertaken with participants studying or teaching on nursing, policing, social work, youth work and teaching programmes at a North-West University in England. Participation involved either the completion of a JISC online questionnaire or an informal interview, the data of which was analysed using thematic analysis.
Findings:
Two key themes were identified in the data; safeguarding education and professional culture, and three subthemes: curriculum content and delivery and professional identity.
Conclusions:
This study has highlighted the need to adopt a life-course (adolescence) and hybrid approach (uniprofessional and transdisciplinary) to safeguarding education in transdisciplinary programmes.
Language: en