Abstract

PURPOSE: Speech-language pathologists are increasingly being recognized as key members of concussion management teams. This study investigates whether self-report of communication problems postconcussion may be useful in identifying clients who could benefit from speech-language pathology services.



METHOD: Participants included 41 adolescents and adults from an outpatient specialty concussion clinic. All completed the La Trobe Communication Questionnaire (LCQ) at admission, and 23 repeated this measure at discharge. Participants were prospectively enrolled, with chart reviews providing demographic, injury, and medical factors. The analysis considered (a) communication complaints and resolution over time, including comparison to two previously published LCQ studies of typical adults and adults with and without traumatic brain injury (TBI); (b) the relationship between communication complaints, participant factors, and common concussion assessments; and (c) factors related to speech-language pathology service referral for rehabilitation.



RESULTS: At first visit, 12 of 41 participants (29%) reported communication problems, although 19 (46%) reported difficulty with greater than half of LCQ items. At a group level, compared to published reference data of both people with chronic mixed severity TBI and controls, participants in this study reported more problems at first visit with communication overall, as well as greater difficulty with the LCQ Initiation/Conversation Flow subscale. Partner Sensitivity subscale scores at first visit were also greater than published control data. LCQ subscale scores of Initiation/Conversation Flow and Partner Sensitivity decreased from first visit to last visit, demonstrating resolution over time. Only concussion symptom scales and not demographic, injury, or cognitive screenings were related to LCQ scores. The same two LCQ subscales, Initiation/Conversation Flow and Partner Sensitivity, predicted referral for speech-language pathology services, along with symptom scales and being injured due to motor vehicle crash.



DISCUSSION: A subset of people recovering from concussion report experiencing communication problems. Reporting of particular communication problems was related to referral for speech-language pathology rehabilitation services and may be useful in directing care after concussion.

Language: en