Abstract

Soccer is a unique sport where players purposefully and voluntarily use their unprotected heads to manipulate the direction of the ball. There are limited soccer head impact exposure data to further study brain injury risks. The objective of the current study was to combine validated mouthpiece sensors with comprehensive video analysis methods to characterize head impact exposure and biomechanics in university varsity women's soccer. Thirteen female soccer athletes were instrumented with mouthpiece sensors to record on-field head impacts during practices, scrimmages, and games. Multi-angle video was obtained and reviewed for all on-field activity to verify mouthpiece impacts and identify contact scenarios. We recorded 1307 video-identified intentional heading impacts and 1011 video-verified sensor impacts. On average, athletes experienced 1.83 impacts per athlete-exposure, with higher exposure in practices than games/scrimmages. Median and 95th percentile peak linear and peak angular accelerations were 10.0, 22.2 g, and 765, 2296 rad/s(2), respectively. Long kicks, top of the head impacts and jumping headers resulted in the highest impact kinematics. Our results demonstrate the importance of investigating and monitoring head impact exposure during soccer practices, as well as the opportunity to limit high-kinematics impact exposure through heading technique training and reducing certain contact scenarios.

