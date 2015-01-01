Abstract

We explore if there is potential to embed psychosocial well-being impact in global challenges research where the primary aims are not mental health related. We are interested in the use of material practices to deliver impact through routine project activities of working with concrete things together. The UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) gateway to research was searched for information on Global Challenges Research Fund (GCRF) grants from 2015 to May 2020. Analysis shows that only 3 per cent of projects self-categorise as engaging with mental health. Thirty-six non-mental health GCRF grants were purposefully sampled for diversity, and each was coded independently by two researchers for relevant information.



FINDINGS suggest that 50-70 per cent of non-mental health GCRF projects already engage implicitly, but nonstrategically, with psychosocial well-being impact; opportunities for psychosocial well-being impact, from most to least frequent, are community mobilisation, community building, skills development, positive sense of self, positive emotions and sociocultural identity; the presence of material practice from most to least frequent is as follows: (i) interactions between or enactments upon people, (ii) written materials or images, and (iii) objects; when a material practice was present, it was usually considered usable as a focus to enhance psychosocial well-being. Our study provides evidence that there are low hanging fruit opportunities to impact psychosocial well-being across Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through routine project activities.

