Madill A, Shloim N, Brown B, Hugh-Jones S, Plastow J, Setiyawati D. Appl. Psychol. Health Wellbeing 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
35040529
We explore if there is potential to embed psychosocial well-being impact in global challenges research where the primary aims are not mental health related. We are interested in the use of material practices to deliver impact through routine project activities of working with concrete things together. The UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) gateway to research was searched for information on Global Challenges Research Fund (GCRF) grants from 2015 to May 2020. Analysis shows that only 3 per cent of projects self-categorise as engaging with mental health. Thirty-six non-mental health GCRF grants were purposefully sampled for diversity, and each was coded independently by two researchers for relevant information.
global development; global mental health; LMIC; mainstreaming; psychosocial well-being; sustainable development goals