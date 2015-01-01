Abstract

Scholars have highlighted the ways media often exaggerate and sensationalize crime in the western world. Nevertheless, it remains unclear whether the media's portrayal of youth crime offers an objective assessment of real-world social problems, a sensationalized reflection of real-world trends, or whether it signals a moral panic surrounding youth crime and violence. The purpose of the paper is to examine newspaper accounts of youth crime in comparison to official youth crime statistics and to determine whether, and to what extent, they align. If they do not align, can the existence of a moral panic be said to influence news portrayals of Canadian youth in conflict with the law?

Language: en