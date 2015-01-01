Abstract

PURPOSE: Some military personnel sustain physical injuries that alter their appearance, such as limb-loss and scarring. Veterans injured this way may experience body image distress and mental and physical wellbeing difficulties. While research with civilians indicates those with appearance-altering conditions may experience relationship difficulties, this issue remained unexplored among combat-injured veterans. This study aimed to understand how veterans who sustained appearance-altering combat injuries experienced and understood their changed appearance within the context of their romantic relationships. MATERIALS AND METHOD: Semi-structured interviews with four male UK combat-injured veterans were conducted and analysed using Interpretative Phenomenological Analysis.



RESULTS: Three superordinate themes were generated: (loss of) the super solider; new states of vulnerability; and injury tests relationships.



CONCLUSIONS: Masculinity was central to participants' military identity and represented by their military bodies. Following injury and the loss of their military body, some experienced relationship challenges including a test to the foundations and commitment of their relationships. In contrast, some veterans' relationships grew stronger, especially among participants who described dyadic coping. Additional challenges were related to decreased self-confidence, appearance concerns, and sex and intimacy. Implications for the provision of relationship support for combat-injured veterans and their partners through the long-term trajectory of rehabilitation are discussed.Implications for RehabilitationChanges to veterans' body and physique following appearance-altering combat-injuries may affect identity, self-esteem, confidence, perceived attractiveness, sexual activity, and romantic relationships.Appearance-altering combat injuries may test the stability and strength of existing romantic relationships and introduce new challenges in initiating new romantic relationships.Peer support is helpful for combat-injured veterans adjusting to appearance-altering injuries and the impact on their romantic and intimate relationships.Combat-injured veterans may benefit from specific relationship support provided during their rehabilitation and recovery, to help alleviate relationship difficulties, minimise relationship breakdown, and support those whose relationships end post-injury.

