Abstract

AIMS: The aim of the study is to present autopsy-based findings of the most prevalent opioids in overdose deaths in Norway from 2000 to 2019, as such data are lacking in the current literature.



METHODS: Data on cause of death obtained from the Norwegian Cause of Death Registry (NCoDR) were linked with forensic toxicological results from forensic autopsies.



RESULTS: From year 2000 the annual numbers of overdose deaths decreased, specifically during 2000-2003, thereafter a relatively stable annual number was observed. Opioids were detected in 93% of the cases. Heroin related deaths have decreased, whereas medical opioids for pain treatment have increased with time. Men in their early 40's dominate the overall numbers of deaths, but significantly different sex patterns emerge when studying the specific drugs. During the past 20 years, the mean age at overdose death has increased by 10 years (from 33 to 43 years). Overdose deaths without any illicit drugs present at autopsy have increased in recent years. These deaths, where only potentially prescription medications were detected, were more common among women and with higher age.



CONCLUSIONS: In Norway during the past 20 years, we observe a dynamic shift in overdose deaths caused by heroin and illicit drugs, to include a gradually increasing trend of overdose deaths from pill based pain medications and also methadone and buprenorphine. This warrants a shift in preventive responses, as the target groups differ.

