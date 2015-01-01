Abstract

There is a need for design criteria for above-shoulder work to prevent shoulder fatigue and supraspinatus injuries. A tool is developed to estimate maximum acceptable manual arm forces for above-shoulder work based on 25(th) % female strength with adjustments for supraspinatus tendon impingement and shoulder fatigue. The tool equations are presented along with tables of maximum acceptable manual arm forces in 77 locations in the 3D space above the shoulder that accommodates a 50(th) % female reach. The largest acceptable anterior force, 140.3 N, occurs at shoulder height, 0.5 m anterior to the shoulder. The largest acceptable superior force, 84.4 N, occurs at shoulder height, 0.1 m anterior and 0.2 m medial to the shoulder. The new tool provides design criteria for arm exertions at a higher level of detail than prior ergonomic tools, making it useful for engineers. Based on sensitivity analyses, the tool is robust to parameter assumptions.Practitioner Summary: Above-shoulder work is associated with increased risk for shoulder fatigue and injuries. A new tool is developed that estimates maximum acceptable manual arm forces for work at or above shoulder height. The tool can be used to design acceptable above-shoulder work so that it can be accomplished by most workers.

