Abstract

BACKGROUND: The ankle plays a key role in balance, but ankle range of motion decreases with ageing. RESEARCH QUESTION: To establish whether a talus mobilization-based manual therapy intervention may be effective for increasing range of motion and balance in older adults with limited ankle mobility due to the ageing process.



METHODS: Randomized clinical trial in which 42 community-dwelling older adults with limited ankle mobility were allocated to an experimental or a control group. The experimental intervention consisted of six sessions of anteroposterior talus mobilization, whereas the control intervention was a sham treatment. Baseline change in weight and non-weight bearing ankle range of motion (ROM), balance outcome in terms of the Timed up and go (mobility and dynamic balance), Single-leg stand (static balance and stability), Functional reach (margins of stability) and Romberg tests (static balance) were assessed. Analysis of variance based on a mixed-linear model of repeated measures looked for group interactions.



RESULTS: Forty participants completed the study. Participants who received six sessions of manual therapy showed greater improvements in the Timed up and go, Functional reach and Single-leg stand tests than participants who received a sham intervention (p < 0.001). Both groups presented similar performance in post-treatment static balance measures (p > 0.05). SIGNIFICANCE: An anteroposterior talus mobilization-based manual therapy intervention is effective for increasing ankle ROM, with a positive effect on dynamic balance, mobility and stability in community-dwelling older adults with limited ankle mobility.

