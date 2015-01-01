|
Citation
|
de Bles NJ, Gast DAA, van der Slot AJC, Didden R, van Hemert AM, Rius-Ottenheim N, Giltay EJ. J. Eval. Clin. Pract. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35040231
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Setting up and conducting a randomised controlled trial (RCT) has many challenges-particularly trials that include vulnerable individuals with behavioural problems or who reside in facilities that focus on care as opposed to research. These populations are underrepresented in RCTs. APPROACH: In our paper, we describe the challenges and practical lessons learned from two RCTs in two care settings involving long-stay psychiatric inpatients and people with intellectual disabilities. We describe five main difficulties and how these were overcome: (1) multisite setting, (2) inclusion of vulnerable participants, (3) nutritional supplements and placebos, (4) assessment of behavioural outcomes, and (5) collecting bio samples.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
aggression; lessons learned; multisite; nutritional supplements; trial