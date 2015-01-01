Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The purpose of this study was to describe marketing violations from the cannabis industry in Washington State.



METHOD: The study team obtained records of all Washington State cannabis marketing violations from October 2014 to September 2015, immediately following the legal cannabis market opening, and May 2017 to July 2019. A code book was developed based on the Washington State regulations related to marijuana advertising. Each marketing violation was coded according to ad characteristics including ad size, location, or type; content; business practices; and lack of mandatory health warnings.



RESULTS: A total of 328 violations were analyzed, from 183 different businesses. Marketing violations occurred most frequently in content posted online or directly in front of cannabis stores. Community members were as likely to identify violations as officers from the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board (WSLCB), the state agency in charge of regulation and enforcement of cannabis businesses. Very few violations were reported from competing members of the cannabis industry. Violations reported by the community were mostly related to content appealing to minors, whereas WSLCB officers were more likely to identify violations related to ad location in public spaces and ad size.



CONCLUSIONS: This study shows the conflict between prevention and profit in the nascent cannabis industry and the importance of community involvement in the regulation of cannabis marketing.

Language: en