|
Citation
|
Cochen De Cock V, Dotov D, Lacombe S, Picot MC, Galtier F, Driss V, Giovanni C, Geny C, Abril B, Damm L, Janaqi S. Mov. Disord. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Movement Disorders Society, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35040193
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Subtle gait changes associated with idiopathic rapid eye movement sleep behavior disorder (iRBD) could allow early detection of subjects with future synucleinopathies.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Parkinson's disease; conversion; gait parameters; idiopathic REM sleep behavior disorder; iRBD; machine learning classification