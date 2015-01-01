Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To examine the feasibility and acceptability of a falls prevention e-learning program for physiotherapists working with people with osteoarthritis (OA).



METHODS: A prospective pre-post quasi-experimental approach was adopted. An e-learning program on falls prevention specific to the OA population was developed and delivered. Feasibility and acceptability data were obtained from recruitment records, Moodle(TM) activity logs, multiple choice quizzes and customized surveys.



RESULTS: Of the 65 physiotherapists and near-graduate physiotherapy students who met the eligibility criteria, 50 (77%) completed the e-learning program. Participants were satisfied and considered the program to be acceptable. The program met their expectations (n = 45; 90%) and was highly relevant to their work (median 8-10 [interquartile range (IQR)] 2; range 0 [not at all relevant] to 10 [extremely relevant]). An overall improvement in knowledge was also observed (mean percentage difference 8%; 95% CI -3.49, -1.27).



DISCUSSION: Given a heightened risk of falls among people with OA, ensuring physiotherapists are skilled in falls prevention is important. Our acceptability and outcomes data indicate that a falls prevention e-learning program can be feasibly delivered to physiotherapists working in OA care. Future research should assess subsequent changes in clinical practice to determine whether physiotherapists deliver care reflective of contemporary falls prevention evidence.

