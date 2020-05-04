Abstract

BACKGROUND: Family violence is a common problem with direct adverse effects on children as well as indirect effects through disruption of parenting and parent-child relationships. The complex interrelationships between family violence, parenting, and relationships make recovery from psychological responses difficult. In more than half of the families referred to mental health care after family violence, the violence continues. Also, the effect sizes of "golden standard" treatments are generally lower for complex trauma compared to other forms of trauma. In the treatment of complex trauma, trauma-focused therapies including cognitive restructuring and imaginal exposure are most effective, and intensifying therapy results in faster symptom reduction. Furthermore, there is promising evidence that adding a parental component to individual trauma treatment increases treatment success. In family-based intensive trauma treatment (FITT), these factors are addressed on an individual and family level in a short period of time to establish long-term effects on the reduction of trauma symptoms and recovery of security in the family. This randomized controlled multicentre study tests if FITT is an effective treatment for concurrent reduction of trauma symptoms of children, improvement of parenting functioning, and increasing emotional and physical security in children, through the improvement of parent-child relationships.



METHODS: The effectiveness of FITT will be tested by a RCT design. A total of 120 adolescents with a history of family violence and PTS symptoms will be randomized to (a) an intensive trauma treatment with a parent and systemic component (FITT), (b) an intensive trauma treatment without these components (ITT), and (c) treatment as usual (TAU, low-frequency trauma treatment with parent therapy and family sessions). Changes in children's trauma symptoms, child and parent functioning, and emotional and physical security in the family will be monitored before, during, after, and at 3 months follow-up.



DISCUSSION: Comparing these interventions with and without a high intensive frequency and parenting and family components can help to understand if and how these interventions work and can contribute to the ambition to recover from the impact of family violence and restore emotional and physical security for children and young people. TRIAL REGISTRATION: Netherlands Trial Register Trial NL8592. Registered on 4 May 2020.

