Abstract

This article/paper proposes to take advantage of the crisis resulting from COVID-19 and its' impact on Air Traffic Control (ATC) in Europe to reinvent it. The article explains its evolution, in particular, 20 years of Single European Sky reform process not having overcome the gridlock. The impact of the COVID-19 on aviation in general and specifically on ATC is described. It focuses on the avenues to overcome fragmentation and competing interests of the various stakeholders by reinventing EUROCONTROL Organisation as the agent to recover from the economic crisis.

