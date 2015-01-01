Abstract

BACKGROUND: Road traffic injury has long been regarded as a "time-dependent disease." However, shortening the prehospital time might not improve the outcome in developing countries given the current quality of in-hospital care. We aimed to examine the relationship between the prehospital time and 24-h mortality among road traffic victims in Laos.



METHODS: A prospective observational study was conducted using the trauma registry data on traffic-injured patients who were transported by ambulance to a trauma center in the capital city of Laos from May 2018 to April 2019. The analysis focused on patients with non-mild conditions, whose outcomes could be affected by the prehospital time. To examine the relationship between a prehospital time of <60 min and 24-h mortality, a generalized estimating equation model was used incorporating the inverse probability weights utilizing the propensity score for the prehospital time.



RESULTS: Of 701 patients, 73% were men, 91% were riding 2- or 3-wheel motor vehicles during the crash, and 68% had a prehospital time of <60 min. A total of 35 patients died within 24 h after the crash. Compared with those who survived, individuals who died tended to have head and torso injuries. The proportions of 24-h mortality were 4.7% and 5.4% in patients whose prehospital time was <60 min and ≥60 min, respectively. No significant relationship was found between the prehospital time and 24-h mortality.



CONCLUSION: A shorter prehospital time was not associated with the 24-h survival among road traffic victims in Laos.

Language: en