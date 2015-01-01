|
Brown SL, Seymour NE, Mitchell SM, Moscardini EH, Roush JF, Tucker RP, Cukrowicz KC. Arch. Sex. Behav. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
35044597
Suicidal ideation is elevated among individuals who engage in BDSM practices and those with sexual and gender minority (SGM) identities. There is limited research on the intersectionality of these identities and how they relate to suicidal ideation, especially within a theoretical framework of suicide risk, such as the interpersonal theory of suicide. Thus, we tested the indirect relation between BDSM disclosure and suicidal ideation through thwarted belongingness and perceived burdensomeness, as well as the moderating role of SGM identity on these indirect associations. Participants were 125 (M(age) = 28.27 years; 64% cisgender men) individuals recruited via online BDSM-related forums who endorsed BDSM involvement and recent suicidal ideation.
Suicidal ideation; BDSM; Gender identity; Interpersonal theory of suicide; Sexual identity