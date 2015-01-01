Abstract

Racism has resulted in significant disproportionality and disparity in the US child welfare system. Being Black is not an inherent risk factor for child abuse and neglect yet Black children are almost twice as likely to be victims of substantiated abuse and neglect claims compared to other racial groups. Addressing the disproportionality within the child welfare system due to systemic racism falls squarely under the purview of bioethics. In this paper, we briefly review the impact of racism on child welfare. We then discuss some ethical considerations that mandatory healthcare reporters should think through when determining whether to report potential abuse and neglect. Specifically, we discuss the need for a broader consideration of what constitutes harm. We then present a hypothetical composite case to illuminate where and how bias can enter the process of referral to child protective services (CPS). We encourage thoughtful reporting with consideration of social and historical context and alternative explanations for worrisome findings. We recommend using evidence, avoiding assumptions by seeking clarification from families and ensuring internal consistency. When contemplating CPS referral, medical providers should feel empowered to ask questions if there is concern for potential bias. The ultimate goal is to protect children from harm. If there are clear safety concerns-they must be addressed. However, in the many cases where the safety concern is less tangible, we need to expand our considerations of the harms that can befall children, especially children of color.

