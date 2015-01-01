|
Nayak SS, Carpenito T, Zamechek L, Roper K, Méndez-Peñate L, Arty M, Moulin C, Mirand D, Molnar BE. Community Ment. Health J. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
35043286
Abstract
Understanding early childhood mental health service utilization in community-based clinical settings is important. Project Linking Actions for Unmet Needs in Children's Health (Project LAUNCH) provided mental health-related services for young children and families within pediatric medical homes. Using data from the Project LAUNCH evaluation (n = 106), we implemented negative binomial regression models to determine if baseline variables were associated with service utilization, defined as the number of encounters between the family and the team. Past-year homelessness emerged as a significant predictor of service utilization. Encounters for families with children who experienced homelessness within the last 12 months occurred at a rate 34.5% lower than those who had not experienced homelessness.
Keywords
Primary care; Social determinants of health; Homelessness; Early childhood mental health; Service utilization