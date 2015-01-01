Abstract

Transporting forensic psychiatric patients outside of forensic hospitals has significant risks that pose competing safety and patients' rights interests. Psychiatrists and hospital administrators have a duty to keep their staff and the community safe, but this must be carefully balanced with their obligation to uphold the civil rights and liberty interests of their patients. A critical decision in this balancing is whether to utilize security restraints during patient transportation. Addressing these competing interests while striving to safely transport forensic hospital patients to the community can be challenging as hospital staff and patient advocates may voice strong, and sometimes opposing, opinions about this debate. Very little research has been conducted about these high risk and often contentious actions. Here, we describe the process for assessing risk for violence, self-harm, and elopement prior to transportation at one state forensic hospital using a pretransport risk-assessment tool created specifically for that purpose. We then present the results of research identifying which clinical and legal factors identified by our risk-assessment tool correlate with patients being transported with restraints. We also evaluated the potential for racial/ethnic and gender biases in this transportation risk-assessment process.

