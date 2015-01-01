SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Hannah Lee J, Suh H. J. Am. Coll. Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/07448481.2021.2011734

35044878

OBJECTIVE: College drinking is a significant individual and societal problem, and thus, identifying risk factors to alcohol-related problems has been an important line of inquiry. Adding to this rich literature, the current study examined whether perfectionism dimensions were associated with alcohol-related problems and whether a poor self-regulation process linked these associations. PARTICIPANTS: A total of 410 university students completed measures pertaining to perfectionism, procrastination, and negative consequences of alcohol use.

METHODS: Parallel mediation models were tested.

RESULTS: There was support for an indirect effect in the association between perfectionistic concerns and alcohol-related problems through susceptibility to temptation but not through pure procrastination or irrational procrastination. Perfectionistic strivings dimension was not associated with alcohol-related problems and this relation was not mediated by any procrastination dimensions.

CONCLUSIONS: Building internal resources to better resist immediately gratifying yet long-run detrimental behavioral habits is important, especially so for highly self-critical students.


Language: en

Consequences of alcohol use; health behaviors; perfectionism; procrastination; self-regulation resource model

