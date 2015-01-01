Abstract

In this article, we discuss the development and evaluation of the Vanderbilt Nursing Education Program for Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners (VEP-SANE), a 3-day clinical immersion (CI) program, including the lessons learned and the challenges experienced with the completion of two trainee cohorts. To bridge didactic learning and the complexity of practice, the VEP-SANE team designed an innovative, competency-based CI. Fifteen trainees from Cohort 1 and 19 trainees from Cohort 2 met requirements for CI participation. Trainees in Cohort 1 represented the advanced practice registered nurse specialties of emergency, women's health, and pediatrics. For Cohort 2 recruitment, enrollment was expanded to include family and midwifery advanced practice registered nurse specialties. Trainees were required to complete online training modules before CI participation. Online surveys assessed trainee perceptions about levels of knowledge and confidence related to sexual assault nurse examiner competencies (pre/post CI), each CI session, and the overall CI experience. Separate focused discussions were conducted with trainees and faculty after each CI. Both cohorts rated CI sessions as "excellent" or "very good" over 93% of the time. Perceived levels of knowledge and confidence increased from pre-CI to post-CI for both cohorts. Similar CI strengths were identified across trainees and faculty including speakers, high interactivity, safe environment, reality of cases, and surrogate practice. All trainees indicated readiness for preceptorships and interest in a virtual community of practice. Suggestions included more time for laboratory sessions, documenting photos, and interaction with individuals from the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community and presenters. Future efforts focus on CI conversion to a virtual format because of the impact of COVID-19, increased VEP-SANE community of practice interaction, and expanded engagement with practicing sexual assault nurse examiners.

