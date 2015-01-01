SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Ataie S, Gharraee B, Shahboulaghi FM. J. Nerv. Ment. Dis. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

DOI

10.1097/NMD.0000000000001476

PMID

35044358

Abstract

Given the prevalence and consequences of the nonsuicidal self-injury disorder (NSSID) among adolescents, this study aimed to analyze the effectiveness of emotion regulation therapy (ERT) among adolescents with NSSID. The present study is an after-trial, mixed-method intervention design. Six participants completed questionnaires at baseline, during their treatment, and follow-up. In-depth interviews were made after the intervention. The quantitative findings were consistent with the pattern of the qualitative findings that prominently supported the treatment efficiency concerning the difficulties in emotion regulation. The research findings indicated that ERT had a positive effect on adolescents with NSSID.


Language: en
