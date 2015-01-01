Abstract

This report orients general psychiatrists to assessment and care for "safety sensitive" aviation workers. Our case study of 30 sequential aviation patients consists of demographic, clinical, and aviation characteristics plus a 10-year follow-up. Relatively few pilots and other aviation workers self-identified their psychiatric condition. Aviation outcomes associated with psychiatric disorder included personnel injury and/or aircraft damage (three cases), imminent risk without injury or damage (nine cases), impaired aviation functioning without imminent risk (15 cases), and neither risk nor psychiatric disorder or impairment (three cases). Mood, anxiety, and substance use disorders comprised the most common diagnoses. Ten years later, 23 patients were employed (21 in aviation); seven were disabled or deceased. General psychiatrists will find aviation cases clinically familiar but requiring added evaluation for aviation safety and potential interaction with the Federal Aviation Agency and airline supervisors.

