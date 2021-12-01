Abstract

BACKGROUND: Current literature validates that drinking is a problem on many college and university campuses. While educators are aware that drinking negatively impacts learning, it is imperative that nursing educators understand why this behavior exists and recognize strategies and opportunities to mitigate drinking for students in the nursing major.



PURPOSE: The purposes of this study were to understand the prevalence of and reasons for alcohol use and binge drinking in undergraduate baccalaureate nursing students in the United States and identify ways faculty may promote a healthy learning environment to decrease the incidence of alcohol use and binge drinking.



METHOD: This descriptive study used a web-based survey methodology. The survey contained a demographic questionnaire, alcohol use survey, and open-ended questions to address reasons for drinking and stressors. The survey was randomly distributed to baccalaureate nursing programs throughout the United States.



RESULTS: The final sample included 937 participants. Nursing students abuse alcohol for a variety of reasons including lack of understanding of binge drinking, peer pressure, dealing with mental health issues, and as a way to cope with multifaceted life stressors. Slightly over half (51%) of these participants reported drinking behavior that would be considered hazardous and 3% were in the alcohol dependent category on the alcohol use survey.



CONCLUSION: These findings are consistent with social concerns about alcohol use. Nursing students yearned for help and support from faculty regarding how to handle stress and desired faculty to be role models. Faculty who form collaborative partnerships with students, foster healthy coping strategies which may promote academic success and more importantly favorable outcomes as future practicing nurses.

