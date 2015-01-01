Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The U.S. Air Force (USAF) Basic Military Training (BMT), a rigorous training program for all enlisted members of the USAF, trains roughly 36,000 recruits annually. Transforming civilians into ready warrior airmen has inherent risks to trainee health, which has infrequently included death. While the average death rate at USAF BMT has decreased between 1956 and 2007 due to process improvement and preventive medicine efforts, further review is warranted to examine the deaths that have occurred since the last published period (1997-2007) and to determine the impact policy changes and updates have had on death rates since that time. Therefore, the purpose of this paper is to identify death rates and types from 2008 to 2020, explore policy implementation, and identify areas needing further improvement or modifications to the overall safety, fitness, and health of USAF BMT trainees.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: All deaths were examined and reviewed from 2008 through 2020 for trainees attending the USAF BMT using medical records and autopsy reports. Death rates were calculated using the total population of trainees in a given year as well as over the entire 13-year study period.



RESULTS: From 2008 to 2020, five deaths occurred among USAF BMT trainees (one cardiac, two exertional sickling due to sickle cell trait, one infection, and one suicide). This resulted in an overall average death rate of 1.08 per 100,000 trainees, as compared to 1.46 per 100,000 from 1997 to 2007. The last death in the study period occurred in 2016.



CONCLUSION: A modest downward trend of average death rate has continued since 2007, and no deaths from 2016 through 2020 represents the longest time frame without any deaths at USAF BMT over all times reported (dating back to 1956) which suggest that emergency best practice policies are/have improved. However, cardiac death rate and suicide rate have not changed since the last report. Policies and practices should be continuously reviewed and refined to reduce the risk of death at USAF BMT.

