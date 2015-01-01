|
Butler CR, Kasper KB, Huggins RA, Cropper TL, Frankel DN, Pawlak MT, Casey T, Casa DJ. Mil. Med. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Association of Military Surgeons of the United States)
35043203
INTRODUCTION: The U.S. Air Force (USAF) Basic Military Training (BMT), a rigorous training program for all enlisted members of the USAF, trains roughly 36,000 recruits annually. Transforming civilians into ready warrior airmen has inherent risks to trainee health, which has infrequently included death. While the average death rate at USAF BMT has decreased between 1956 and 2007 due to process improvement and preventive medicine efforts, further review is warranted to examine the deaths that have occurred since the last published period (1997-2007) and to determine the impact policy changes and updates have had on death rates since that time. Therefore, the purpose of this paper is to identify death rates and types from 2008 to 2020, explore policy implementation, and identify areas needing further improvement or modifications to the overall safety, fitness, and health of USAF BMT trainees.
