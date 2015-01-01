SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Oliveira E, Luiz OC, Couto MT. Rev. Bras. Enferm. 2022; 75(Suppl 2): e20190685.

10.1590/0034-7167-2019-0685

35043932

OBJECTIVES: to discuss the influence of urban poverty on the context of violence among adolescents from an intersectional perspective.

METHODS: the original research, of the action research type, analyzed data from 13 workshops. The participants were adolescents from both sexes, from 15 to 17 years old, from a public school in a peripheral neighborhood of São Paulo, SP. The methodological proposition of intersectional analysis guided the interpretation of the empirical material.

RESULTS: the intersection of class and gender may increase the (re)production of violence in some men. The intersection of race/color, social class, and territory contributes to the construction of narratives that naturalize inequality and, thus, justify discrimination. FINAL CONSIDERATIONS: there is necessity of new public policies that consider the social contexts and experiences of the subjects that stem from the articulation of social markers.


Language: pt
