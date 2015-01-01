Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To compare how errors in child restraint use influence crash injury risk in rearward and forward-facing restraints for a 1-year old occupant.



METHODS: Three convertible child restraint systems (CRS) were subjected to frontal dynamic sled tests at 56 km/h in rearward-facing and forward-facing modes in a correct use (baseline) condition and in five incorrect use conditions: loose securing belt, loose harness, partial harness use, top tether slack, and three minor errors. Excursion, head, and chest 3 ms resultant acceleration, HIC15, and neck forces and moments of a Q1 anthropomorphic test device (ATD) seated in the restraints were measured. The effect of incorrect use on each outcome and restraint type was analyzed.



RESULTS: The influence of errors varied across different outcome variables, the three restraints tested and orientation modes. Excursion increased in four of five incorrect use conditions in both rearward and forward-facing orientations. A very loose harness increased four of five outcome variables in at least one forward-facing restraint, whereas only excursion was increased when rearward-facing. Overall, there tended to be a more negative effect of incorrect use (demonstrated through increases in outcome variables compared to the baseline) in the forward-facing orientation.



CONCLUSIONS: Overall, errors in use tended to have a larger negative impact on forward-facing restraints than rearward-facing restraints. Given the widespread nature of errors in use, this adds further weight to arguments to keep children rearward-facing to 12 months of age and older. The results also highlight a variation in response to errors across differently designed restraints, suggesting the influence of errors may be minimized by restraint design that is more resistant to errors.

