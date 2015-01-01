Abstract

Family violence (FV) is a universal public health problem in South Asia with negative-health outcomes for South Asian women. Health care providers (HCPs) play a pivotal role in identifying and supporting women experiencing FV, but little is known about their experiences with South Asian women. A systematic review was conducted to explore and address health care providers' views on identification and response to South Asian women experiencing FV. Nine online databases, reference lists were searched, and a priori inclusion and exclusion criteria were applied independently by two reviewers. A meta-synthesis approach was utilized to integrate findings from qualitative studies. Eight studies involving 250 participants met the inclusion criteria. Studies were published between 2007 and 2020 within South Asian countries (Pakistan, India, and Sri Lanka) and one study from the USA and UK. The meta-synthesis identified three themes: Context of societal norms and attitudes towards women in South Asia; Influence of family honor, Privacy and shame; and Concern about health care provider's personal safety.



FINDINGS revealed that FV is often perceived as a normal routine issue and is considered a "private issue" in South Asian society. Family honor and values play a pivotal role in silencing women experiencing FV as disclosure is considered shameful and disgrace to family honor. Furthermore, health care providers avoid intervening in FV cases due to risk for their personal safety. Finally, this review provides the evidence to support a specific framework for FV interventions among south Asian women for policy makers and practitioners.

