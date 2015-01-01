|
Citation
Nakai H. Traffic Sci. 2021; 52(1): 3-12.
Vernacular Title
あおり運転に関する研究の概観と抑止策の提案
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Society for Traffic Sciences)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
In recent years, "aggressive driving/road rage" has been attracting attention in Japan, and one of the causes of aggressive driving is considered to be discrepancies in car communication. In this paper, we review the previous studies on car communication and aggressive driving, report the actual situation in Japan and abroad, and summarize the causes of aggressive driving, taking into account the results of a brief survey conducted by the author. In addition, countermeasures to deter aggressive driving are proposed mainly from the viewpoint of psychology.
Language: ja
Keywords
aggressive driving; car-to-car communication; emotional control; カーコミュニケーション; 感情制御; 攻撃的運転