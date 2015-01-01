Abstract

In recent years, "aggressive driving/road rage" has been attracting attention in Japan, and one of the causes of aggressive driving is considered to be discrepancies in car communication. In this paper, we review the previous studies on car communication and aggressive driving, report the actual situation in Japan and abroad, and summarize the causes of aggressive driving, taking into account the results of a brief survey conducted by the author. In addition, countermeasures to deter aggressive driving are proposed mainly from the viewpoint of psychology.



===



近年我が国では「あおり運転」が注目されており，あおり運転の原因の一つに，カーコミュニケーションの齟齬が考えられる．そこで本論文では，著者による簡単な調査の結果も踏まえつつ，カーコミュニケーションやあおり運転に関する先行研究を概観するとともに，国内外の実態を報告し，あおり運転の規程因を整理した．さらに，あおり運転を抑止するための対策について，主に心理学の見地から提案した．

Language: ja