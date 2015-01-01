|
Citation
Shutani Y. Traffic Sci. 2021; 52(1): 24-26.
Vernacular Title
「横断歩道ハンドサイン運動」の推進
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Society for Traffic Sciences)
DOI
PMID

Abstract
The Osaka Prefectural Police has been developing the "Pedestrian Crossing Hand Sign Campaign" since 2018. This exercise ensures that the driver has "priority for pedestrians on the pedestrian crossing", and at the same time, the pedestrian shows the intention of crossing to the driver and the driver stops and shows the intention of "please" by hand sign. The purpose is to ensure the safety of pedestrians on pedestrian crossings by popularizing forward communication. In this report, we introduced the development and contents of the hand sign movement based on the principle of 3E (Education, Enforcement, Engineering). [Machine translation by Google Translate.]
Language: ja