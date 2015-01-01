Abstract

The Osaka Prefectural Police has been developing the "Pedestrian Crossing Hand Sign Campaign" since 2018. This exercise ensures that the driver has "priority for pedestrians on the pedestrian crossing", and at the same time, the pedestrian shows the intention of crossing to the driver and the driver stops and shows the intention of "please" by hand sign. The purpose is to ensure the safety of pedestrians on pedestrian crossings by popularizing forward communication. In this report, we introduced the development and contents of the hand sign movement based on the principle of 3E (Education, Enforcement, Engineering). [Machine translation by Google Translate.]



大阪府警は2018年より「横断歩道ハンドサイン運動」を展開している．この運動は運転者に「横断歩道における歩行者の優先」を徹底するとともに，ハンドサインによって，歩行者は横断意図を運転者に示し，運転者は停止して「どうぞ」の意志を示すという双方向コミュニケーションを普及させることで，横断歩道における歩行者の安全確保を図ることを目的としている．本報告では，3E（Education, Enforcement, Engineering）の原則にもとづくハンドサイン運動の展開やその内容について紹介した．

Language: ja