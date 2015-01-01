Abstract

Today, more than half of the world's population lives in cities and therefore the implementation of smart cities is being imposed as a strategy to solve the problems of rapid urbanization. Smart cities are still just a concept and there is no clear definition of it, and this paper provides a framework for understanding this concept and its key components. Considering a series of different studies, the basic components and factors of smart cities are derived. The implementation of this concept faces many challenges, with information and communication technology (ICT) playing a key role. Such cities are collecting large amounts of data, so in addition to ICT, two emerging technologies, the Internet of Things and the Big Data Concept, are increasingly being mentioned as the basis for successful development. Spatial information is also being imposed as one of the key drivers of successful development and decision making within a smart city. With the advancement and innovation of geospatial technologies, sciences such as geodesy and geoinformatics are becoming key drivers of the development of new smart applications and one of the essential components in the smart cities concept. But, due to the increasing interdisciplinarity of other sciences, geodesy and geoinformatics need to obtain their place in the concept of smart cities, so understanding this concept is crucial for sustainability of these professions.

