Fazel M, Townsend A, Stewart H, Pao M, Paz I, Walker J, Sawyer SM, Sharpe M. JCPP Adv. 2021; 1(4): e12045.
(Copyright © 2021, Association for Child and Adolescent Mental Health)
Background Increasing specialisation and technical sophistication of medical tools across the 21st century have contributed to dramatic improvements in the life-expectancy of children and adolescents with complex physical health problems. Concurrently, there is growing appreciation within the community of the extent that children and adolescents experience mental disorders, which are more prevalent in those with complex chronic, serious or life-limiting health conditions. In this context, there are compelling reasons for paediatric services to move to a model of care that promotes greater integration of child psychiatry within the medical, somatic teams that care for children and adolescents in children's hospitals. Aims In this article, we discuss the range of medical disorders managed by contemporary paediatrics.
adolescent; child; collaborative care; disabilities; healthcare; integration; mental health; quality