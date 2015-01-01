SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Miles C, Buehler E. Criminol. Crim. Justice 2022; 22(1): 3-23.

(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/1748895820930761

unavailable

After decades of rising homicide rates in the late 20th century, much of the Western world witnessed a decline in homicide from the early-mid-1990s. In England and Wales, homicide rates defied this trend and continued to rise for a further decade, peaking in 2004 before declining year on year until 2014. The late onset of the decline in England and Wales presents a quandary for dominant explanations of the broader decline, and has yet to be theorised. This article presents a disaggregated analysis of the homicide drop in England and Wales, identifying subtypes of homicide that appear to have driven the decline. The findings indicate changes in lifestyle, routine activities and social/criminal justice policy as the main drivers of the homicide drop, and contribute to international theory on homicide trends.


Homicide decline; homicide drop; homicide trends

