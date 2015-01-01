SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Fiers R, Muis J. Eur. J. Polit. Gender 2021; 4(3): 381-402.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Policy Press)

DOI

10.1332/263169020X16039796162173

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This article investigates the ways in which online followers of the Dutch populist radical right discuss gender and sexuality. Analysing comments on the Facebook pages of the Party for Freedom and Forum for Democracy, we show that they use these issues to pit 'us' against 'them' - groups that are defined differently, depending on the context. Women's emancipation and gay acceptance are defended and used to divide 'civilised' Dutch and 'backward' immigrants. This 'liberal' immigration critique is especially characteristic of Party for Freedom followers. Other progressive causes, such as transgender rights and feminism more broadly, are framed as elite projects, out of touch with 'ordinary people'. This backlash standpoint is more often articulated by Forum for Democracy followers.


Language: en

Keywords

Facebook; gender; populist radical right; sexuality; social media; the Netherlands

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print