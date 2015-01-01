|
Citation
|
Alsem SC, Keulen J, Verhulp EE, van Dijk A, de Castro BO. Aggressive Behav. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, International Society for Research on Aggression, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35049063
|
Abstract
|
Interventions for children's aggression typically target assumed underlying mechanisms, such as anger regulation and hostile intent attribution. The expectation here is that targeting these mechanisms will result in within-person changes in aggression. However, evidence for these mechanisms is mostly based on between-person analyses. We, therefore, examined whether within-person changes in adaptive anger regulation and hostile intent attribution covaried with within-person changes in children's aggression. Children (N = 223; age 7-12; 46% boys) filled out four weekly report measures to assess adaptive anger regulation, hostile intent attribution, and aggression. The psychometric properties of these novel measures were adequate.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
emotion regulation; childhood aggression; diary report; hostile intent attribution; within-person analyses