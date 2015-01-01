Abstract

Gender violence is a public health problem and interest in its prevention and approach has increased in contemporary societies. In Spain there are health policies for health action against gender violence, but with uneven development by autonomies. From these policies derives the development of action protocols.



In Andalusia, the "Andalusian Protocol for Health Action against Gender Violence" is in force, which aims to provide health professionals with homogeneous care guidelines, in the prevention and early diagnosis, in the action and monitoring of violence against women. Following this framework, we wanted to explore the conflicts identified by community nurses in the application of the protocol in primary care centers. [Machine translation byh Google Scholar]



La violencia de género es un problema de salud pública y el interés en su prevención y abordaje ha aumentado en las sociedades contemporáneas. En España hay políticas de salud para la actuación sanitaria ante la violencia de género, pero con desarrollo desigual por autonomías. De estas políticas deriva la elaboración de protocolos de actuación.



En Andalucía está vigente el "Protocolo Andaluz para la Actuación Sanitaria ante la Violencia de Género" que tiene como objetivos proporcionar a los profesionales sanitarios pautas de atención homogéneas, en la prevención y diagnóstico precoz, en la actuación y seguimiento de la violencia contra las mujeres. Siguiendo este marco quisimos explorar los conflictos que identifican las enfermeras comunitarias en la aplicación del protocolo en los centros de atención primaria.

Language: es